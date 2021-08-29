WAR will perform in March, 2022

WAR, the original “Afro-Cuban-jazz-rock-blues” band, will be in concert at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 12, at the Riverside Casino Event Center, 3184 Highway 22, Riverside, Iowa.

Tickets are $65, $45 and $30 plus tax and an online/phone ticketing fee (the fee is waived when tickets are purchased in person in the gift shop). Ticket limit is eight per person. Tickets are available online at here or at 877-677-3456, according to a news release.

WAR has sold more than 50 million records since its formation to include 10 Billboard Top 10 hits. Their Top 40 hits include the classics “Why Can’t We Be Friends,” “Low Rider,” “The World Is A Ghetto,” and “The Cisco Kid.”

For more about the band, visit here.