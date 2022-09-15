Good Thursday morning. We are tracking another beautiful day today with highs climbing into the mid 80’s with a mostly sunny sky. This will carry over into Friday as well. Friday night lights will feature dry weather but a few clouds will be around. We are tracking a few rain chances heading into the weekend.

The best chance will come on Saturday night into Sunday morning. A few showers will be possible for the hawkeye game, mainly during the 4th quarter. Then big-time heat builds in, starting on Monday and Tuesday with highs climbing into the upper 80’s.