After the most snow we’ve ever had in one week, and bitter cold wind chills all weekend long, we’re due for some good weather news!

And if you’re ready for it to warm up a bit, there’s finally some signals pointing in that direction. Plan on more cold weather this week with a few more below zero lows.

Next week though, temps go back up above normal and we’ll start melting away some of the snowbase.

Look for highs in the 30s in the Quad Cities next week, with areas South of I-80 potentially reaching the 40s! And yes, that’s above zero!