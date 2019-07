After a short break from the oppressive heat and humidity from last week, things look to warm up again later this week.

We’re looking at highs that are close to normal for now. But that changes when we make back into the lower 90s on Sunday.

The normal high right now is 86° and that drops to 85° this week.

Saturday will be close to 90° and then we make it into the lower 90s on Sunday.

In other words, enjoy this “cool” weather while we can!