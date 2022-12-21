Warming centers will be in operation for people who need a place to stay out of the cold in the Quad City area, according to a news release. Here is a list:

Illinois

COLONA:

City Hall, 100 E. 9th Avenue, 8a.m.-4:30p.m.

KNOX COUNTY:

The winter warming shelter at Moon Towers will operate throughout the duration of the winter, and more information can be found on the city’s website.

YMCA Lobby – 1324 W Carl Sandburg Drive, Galesburg. Hours: Thursday: 5 a.m.- 9 p.m., Friday, 5 a.m.-8 p.m.; Saturday:, 6 a.m.-3 p.m.

Moon Towers – 255 W. Tompkins St., Galesburg. Hours: 24 hours Monday – Friday, and 6 p.m. to 7 a.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Public Safety Building Lobby – 150 S. Broad St., Galesburg. Hours: 24 hours.

East Galesburg Fire Station – 411 S. State St., East Galesburg. Hours: Thursday-Saturday , 24 hours.

Knoxville Fire Station – 137 N. Public Square, Knoxville. Hours: Thursday-Saturday, 24 hours.

Oneida Fire Station – 210 N. Sage St., Oneida. Hours: Thursday-Saturday – 24 hours, Sunday until 7 p.m.

Wataga Fire Station, 310 W. Willard St., Wataga. Hours: Thursday-Saturday – 24 hours, Sunday until 7 p.m.

MOLINE:

SouthPark Mall, 10 a.m.-9 p.m.

Moline Township, 620 18th Street, 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

South Moline Township, 637 17th Ave. East Moline, 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

ROCK ISLAND:

South Rock Island Township, 1019 27th Ave., 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Rock Island Township, 2827 7th Ave., 8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Christian Care Center, 2209 3rd Ave. 7 a.m.-7 p.m. *If temperatures are below 15 degrees.

PLEASE NOTE: The town hall buildings in Moline, East Moline and Rock Island will not be open on Friday or Monday.

Iowa:

DAVENPORT:

Harvest Bible Chapel Warming Center & Overnight Shelter, Tuesday 8 a.m. – Friday 12 p.m.

MUSCATINE:

Muscatine Center for Social Action, 312 Iowa Ave.6 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon St., 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Jesus Mission, 509 Mulberry Ave., 24 hours a day