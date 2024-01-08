The Quad Cities is currently under a Winter Weather Warning. In addition to several inches of snow, winds could reach 40 mph. Winds and heavy snow can lead to power outages. While local utilities are preparing, here is a list of area warming centers in case the power goes out for an extended period of time.

1) South Rock Island Township: 1019 27th Ave.: 9 a.m. – 12p.m, 1 – 4 p.m.

2) Rock Island Township: 2827 7th Ave.: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

3) Moline Township: 620 18th Street: 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m., 12:30 – 4p.m

4) South Moline Township: 637 17th Ave. East Moline: 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

5) Christian Care Center: 2209 3rd Ave. Rock Island: 6:30 a.m. – 7 p.m. (If temps are less than 15 degrees)

6) Public Safety Building, 606 W. Mayne St., Blue Grass, IA

7) Colona City Hall, 100 E. 9th Avenue, 8a.m. – 4:30p.m.

8) Muscatine Center for Social Action, 312 Iowa Avenue, 6a.m. – 10p.m.

9) Jesus Mission, 509 Mulberry Avenue, Muscatine, IA, 24 Hours a day

10) Muscatine Salvation Army, 1000 Oregon, 8 a.m. – 2:45 p.m.

11) While it is not an official warming center, The River’s Edge, 700 W. River Drive, Davenport, is open to the public and can be used by the public to stay warm, 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday-Friday. But if Citibus services shut down; the River’s Edge will shut down.

12) While they not official warming centers, Davenport Public Libraries can be used during normal business hours for warming.

This list will be updated as more warming stations are announced.