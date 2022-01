Warming shelters will open this weekend in Knox County:

Hawthorne Gym, 2265 Veterans Drive, open Saturday and Sunday from 6:30 p.m. until 7 a.m. both nights. Check-in is by 6:30 p.m.

Oneida Fire Station, 210 N. Sage St., will be open Saturday in the morning until Monday morning.

210 N. Sage St., will be open Saturday in the morning until Monday morning. Wataga Fire Station, 310 W. Willard St., will be open Saturday and Sunday.