Ready for some fried food, rides and great music! It’s time for the MVF in the Quad Cities!

Tuesday is opening day and we’re looking at a chance for some showers and storms EARLY in the morning. Then we clear out by lunchtime and things look sunny and hot after that. The heat index will approach 100° in the afternoon. Tuesday is Kid Rock!

Wednesday also looks hot and there’s a chance for storms Wednesday afternoon and evening.