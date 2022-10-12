Warrants have been issued for two men after gunshots were reported in East Moline back in September.

On September 25 at approximately 2:50 a.m., East Moline police officers were near the taverns at 13th Street and 13th Avenue in East Moline. They heard several gunshots coming from northeast of their location and immediately responded to the area of 15th Street and 12th Avenue. When they arrived, they located a man who suffered a non life-threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to Genesis-Illini Hospital by ambulance. Officers investigated the scene and located several shell casings as well as a firearm. Officers were later advised that another man arrived at Genesis-Illini Hospital with a non life-threatening gunshot wound.

Michael A. Teague (photo: East Moline Police Department) Trino L. Teague (photo: East Moline Police Department)

As a result of the investigation, arrest warrants have been issued for Trino L. Teague, 29, of Silvis and Michael A. Teague, 30, of Moline. Both subjects are currently wanted on charges of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm and Felon in Possession. The East Moline Police were assisted by the Moline Police Department and the Rock Island County Sheriff’s Department. The incident is still under investigation by the East Moline Police Department. Anyone with any information regarding this incident is urged to contact the East Moline Police Department Investigations Division at (309) 752-1547, CrimeStoppers at (309) 762-9500 or use the CrimeStoppers P3 App.