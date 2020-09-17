Warrants issued for pair involved in robbery, stolen-vehicle pursuit

Arrest warrants have been issued out of Scott County by Bettendorf Police in connection with a robbery and stolen-vehicle pursuit Tuesday.

Naytion Owens, 22, of Rock Island, and Zachary Sisul, 24, of Milan, are being held in Rock Island County Jail on charges filed by Moline Police. A hold and detainer has been placed on them to be extradited to Scott County to face new charges in connection to an incident shortly before 2 p.m. at the QC Mart, 2620 Central Ave.

Both face charges of first-degree robbery, second-degree theft, conspiracy and assault while displaying a weapon.

Sisul also faces charges of felony eluding, leaving the scene of an accident and speeding.

Owens earlier was charged with unlawful possession/manufacture/delivery of Methamphetamine, a Class X felony, and resisting/obstructing a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $100,000 10% bond.

Sisul earlier was charged with aggravated fleeing/eluding, a Class 4 felony, and resisting/obstructing a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor. He is being held in the Rock Island County Jail on $50,000 10% bond.

The incident on Tuesday

Just before 2 p.m. Tuesday, Bettendorf Police responded to a report of an assault involving a gun, robbery, and stolen vehicle at the QC Mart. Two men left the scene in a stolen red two-door Chevy pick-up before police arrived.

The stolen vehicle was located at 14th and Grant Street and the Bettendorf Police attempted to stop it, but the suspects sped off, crossing the I-74 bridge into Illinois.

While crossing over the bridge, the stolen vehicle hit another car, but was able to keep going.

Bettendorf Police continued the pursuit into Illinois until the Moline Police could take over.

As the stolen vehicle was chased through Moline, it struck another vehicle causing damage.

It eventually came to a stop in the area of 16th Street and 25th Avenue and the suspects ran from the vehicle. They were eventually taken into custody by the Bettendorf and Moline Police on the scene.

Both the Bettendorf and Moline Police are continuing their investigations into the incident and charges are pending in both jurisdictions for the suspects.

EARLIER UPDATE: At least two people are in custody after a carjacking and a high-speed police chase shortly before 2 p.m. Tuesday in the area of the 1500 block of 25th Avenue, Moline.

A witness, who came to the scene to see whether he could help, said Bettendorf police assisted and brought a K-9 dog. Police deployed stop sticks.

Local 4, first on the scene, will bring you details as the story develops.