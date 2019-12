Terrence Trevethan, of Warren, Illinois as released by Jo Daviess County State’s Attorney’s Office.

Terrence Trevethan, 64, of Warren, Illinois was sentenced to seven years in prison on Dec. 6 on two counts of Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse.

According to a news release from the U.S. State Attorney’s Office, Trevethan is found guilty of sexually abusing a 10-year-old.

He will serve in Illinois Department of Corrections.