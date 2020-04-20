Warren County now has 10 additional cases of COVID-19; total number has climbed to 14

The Warren County Health Department announced 10 additional confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 14.

The new cases include:

One female between the ages of 20 and 40

One female between the ages of 40 and 60

Two females between the ages of 60 and 80

Three males between the ages of 20 and 40

Two males between the ages of 40 and 60

One male between the ages of 60 and 80

Due to federal privacy restrictions, the release of any additional information on these cases is prohibited.

The Warren County Health Department says they are following all guidelines set forth by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Illinois Department of Public Health in addition to taking all the necessary precautions with all cases.

The health department says staff is working to identify, investigate and actively monitor individuals who were in close contact with the confirmed cases. They also said they will continue to release numbers of confirmed cases for Warren County residents.

“COVID19 is spreading in the community, and residents should be taking necessary precautions to prevent the spread of illness. Everyone has a role to play in staying healthy. Individuals have the potential to be contagious for up to 48 hours prior to showing any signs of symptoms,” said the Warren County Health Department in a press release. “You are encouraged to self-monitor daily for any of the following symptoms: fever, sore throat, cough, shortness of breath, difficulty breathing, chest tightness, loss of taste/smell, extreme fatigue, headaches and muscle aches. If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, you should stay home.”

The health department encourages residents to be vigilant and continue taking preventative actions to prevent the spread of illness with the “three Cs”:

Clean

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Cover

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, and then throw the tissue in the trash.

If no tissue is available, cough or sneeze into your upper sleeve, not your hands.

Contain

Stay home when you are sick.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

The Warren County Health Department encourages residents to practice the following forms of social distancing:

Staying home when you are sick

Avoiding mass gatherings and large crowds (avoiding social gatherings of more than 10 people)

Limiting the amount of time spent in the community (all nonessential activities need to be avoided)

If you must pick up prescriptions or groceries, using caution and keeping 6 feet of distance between yourself and others

Wearing a cloth mask when out in public

Working from home as much as possible

If you are not feeling well and have respiratory symptoms, the Warren County Health Department recommends doing the following:

If your symptoms are mild, please stay home for at least 7 days after you first became ill, or 72 hours after your fever has resolved and symptoms are improving; whichever is longer .

. You should consult with your doctor if you have a fever, cough, trouble breathing or other flu-like symptoms that are not better or are worsening after 24 to 48 hours, or if you have mild symptoms and are pregnant or immunosuppressed or are an older adult with chronic health conditions.

Your health care provider will determine if you should be tested and collect appropriate samples for testing.

If you think you need immediate medical attention, please call ahead to your health care provider before going in for care. This will allow them to take the right steps to protect themselves and other patients.

If you think you are having a medical emergency, call 9-1-1. If you have been exposed to COVID-19, notify dispatch personnel so they can alert emergency medical services.

For the most reliable and up-to-date information, visit the following websites:

Illinois Department of Public Health

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Warren County Health Department

The Warren County Health Department staff is available by phone at 309-734-1314 or through their Facebook page to answer any questions.

For general questions about COVID-19, contact the Illinois Department of Public Health hotline at 1-800-889-3931 or by email.