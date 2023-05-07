An expert on the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising in 1943 will give a talk in recognition of the 80th anniversary of the uprising.

The Warsaw Ghetto Uprising lasted from April 19 to May 16, 1943. It was the first urban rebellion against Nazi Germany in the occupied territories.

Arthur Pitz, Ph.D., faculty emeritus and adjunct at Black Hawk College and a Fulbright Specialist, will give a presentation on the uprising from 6:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, at Moline Public Library, 3210 41st St., Moline. The event, presented by the Jewish Federation of the Quad Cities and the Moline Public Library, is free and open to the public.

Pitz will put the event in the context of Nazi Germany’s desire for the total extermination of all the Jews in Europe, and how the remaining Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto were not about to be slaughtered. This presentation will focus on what they did and why.

Pitz has given many public presentations over the years on multiple topics in the U.S. and overseas. He has studied and taught the Shoah (Holocaust), the Modern Middle East, and American History for many years. He and Suzanne, his wife of 54 years, have been of service to their communities in their former home in Moline and, now in Elmhurst, Illinois.