The Wartburg College Wind Ensemble will perform at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at Central DeWitt High School as part of its 2022 American Heartland Tour.

Freewill donations will be accepted, with all proceeds benefiting future Wind Ensemble tours. The tour will take the ensemble through Illinois, Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota and Minnesota.

Local performers with the Ensemble include Rachel Green, a junior French horn player from DeWitt, Matthew Reis, a freshman tuba player from Davenport, and Raeleigh Tripp, a senior string bassist from DeWitt.

Under the direction of Craig Hancock, the 45-member Ensemble will perform a variety of works that include John Philip Sousa marches and pieces from contemporary composers like Aaron Copland, Samuel Hazo, Eric Whitacre and Julie Giroux. Brian Pfaltzgraff, Wartburg music professor, will join the band as a tenor soloist for some pieces.

“Everyone will find something during the concert that will reach out and touch them,” Hancock said. “Whether you want to be entertained, educated or somewhere in between, we’ll get your hands clapping, your toes tapping and hopefully some appreciative smiles for the great work of these fine youngsters.”

The Wind Ensemble is an auditioned group made up of the college’s finest wind and percussion players. Its members are first- through fourth-year students and represent nearly every academic major on campus. It tours each spring and schedules an international tour every third year during Wartburg’s one-month May term. The ensemble visited Japan on their last tour in 2019.