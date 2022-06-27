The Waste Commission of Scott County has announced their facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, July 5. Regular hours are Mondays 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Waste Commission of Scott County facilities affected by the closing include the following:
- Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Avenue in Davenport
- Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Avenue in Davenport
- Household Hazardous Material Facilities, 5640 Carey Avenue in Davenport
- Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Avenue in Davenport
For more information about the Commission, please call (563) 381-1300 or click here.