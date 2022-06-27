The Waste Commission of Scott County has announced their facilities will be closed on Monday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day. Normal hours of operation will resume on Tuesday, July 5. Regular hours are Mondays 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. and Tuesdays-Fridays 7:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Waste Commission of Scott County facilities affected by the closing include the following:

Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Avenue in Davenport

Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Avenue in Davenport

Household Hazardous Material Facilities, 5640 Carey Avenue in Davenport

Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Avenue in Davenport

For more information about the Commission, please call (563) 381-1300 or click here.