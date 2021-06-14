Waste Commission: For safety’s sake, properly dispose of propane tanks

Propane tanks — those often used during the camping season — have been blamed for causing equipment damage and fires at the Scott Area Recycling Center, a news release says.

The Scott Area Recycling Center recently dealt with a small fire and explosion from a propane tank that was tossed into a recycling cart. The propane tank was compressed during the recycling facility’s baling process (when materials are compressed by hundreds of pounds of pressure) causing the explosion.

Even when tanks are empty, they remain pressurized and can explode when compacted. “These preventable fires can damage public and private property, harm workers and the environment, and can even cause loss of life,” the release says.



Watch a clip of the small fire and exposition that occurred at the Scott Area Recycling Center here : https://youtu.be/nn9sc9VdEbA

For these reasons and to educate during the summer months where propane tanks are in high usage, the Waste Commission of Scott County urges residents and businesses to keep propane tanks out of curbside recycling carts and garbage carts, where they can become damaged and catch fire, quickly igniting large quantities of refuse.

Instead, propane tanks of all sizes should be dropped off for proper disposal at the Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport. The facility is open for summer hours from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Mondays, 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and from 8 a.m. to noon the first Saturday of each month. No appointment is necessary, and there is no charge for residents of Scott and Rock Island Counties.

“We provide a convenient and responsible solution for disposing of potentially hazardous propane tanks, and we urge everyone to use it for the health and safety of our community,” said Commission Executive Director Kathy Morris.

Not sure how to dispose of something? Visit www.wastecom.com and click the big green button to search the database.

Waste Commission of Scott County is an inter-governmental agency whose mission is to provide environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the commission, call 563-381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.