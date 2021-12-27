Waste Commission of Scott County facilities open this week, to be closed on Jan. 1

Waste Commission of Scott County facilities are open to the public this week, but will close next Saturday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All facilities will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.

(Waste Commission of Scott County)

The facilities include:

Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport

Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport

Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport

Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport

The Scott Area Landfill, Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility and Electronics Recovery Center will be open Saturday, Jan. 8 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Wondering what’s OK to recycle in your recycling cart this season? Check out the list!

YES, it goes in the cart!



* Boxes (such as those from electronics, toys, shoes and shirts)

* Empty wrapping paper tubes

* Gift/shopping bags made of paper (no glitter)

* Tissue paper

* Greeting cards & envelopes (even photo cards)

* Newspapers, magazines & catalogs

* Pie plates & aluminum foil’

* Popcorn and cookie tins NO, it doesn’t go in the cart.



* Batteries

* Wrapping paper

* Ribbons & bows

* Styrofoam (even if it has a number on it)

* Plastic bags and films (even if they have a recycling symbol and/or a number on them)

* Plastic bags filled with recyclables. (All items must be placed in your cart LOOSELY)’

* Artificial Christmas trees

* Christmas lights and electronics of any kind

Waste Commission of Scott County is an intergovernmental agency whose mission is to provide environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the Commission, please call (563) 381-1300 or visit www.wastecom.com.