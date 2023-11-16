The Waste Commission of Scott County has a new Executive Director.

The Commission approved appointing Bryce Stalcup as Executive Director at their meeting on November 15. Commission Chair Mayor Bob Gallagher indicated the Board was pleased to appoint an internal candidate with an extensive level of experience and qualifications.

Stalcup has 17 years of experience in public service. He started his career with the Waste Commission of Scott County in 2010. In 2015, he was promoted to Recycling Operations Manager and assumed Deputy Director duties in January. His skills include strategic leadership in operations, collaboration, outreach, financial management, human resources and administrative and regulatory compliance.

Stalcup is a member of the Iowa Society of Solid Waste Operations (ISOSWO), the current treasurer of the Iowa Recycling Association and serves on the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Sustainable Material Management (SMM)- Vision for Iowa initiative.

Stalcup and his family live in rural Scott County and enjoy outdoor activities and attending their children’s sporting events. He is an active coach for a local youth baseball league and actively farms his family farm. He holds a bachelor’s degree in environmental science and a minor in business administration from Mount Mercy College in Cedar Rapids.

“As a Scott County, Iowa native, Bryce’s passion and dedication to the people of Scott County is evident,” said Kathy Morris, current Executive Director with the Commission. “He has extensive experience in solid waste, recycling and environmental management that will foster growth in our programs and partnerships to provide the highest level of service to the community.”

Stalcup will officially become the Executive Director on November 26. The opening was created when Executive Director Kathy Morris announced her retirement effective November 24.

For more information about the Waste Commission of Scott County, call (563) 381-1300 or click here.