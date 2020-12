Waste Commission sets holiday hours

Waste Commission of Scott County facilities will close at noon Thursday, Dec. 24, and will remain closed Friday, Dec. 25 for Christmas Day.

The Scott Area Landfill and Scott Area Recycling Center will be reopen Saturday, Dec. 26. Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility and Electronics Recovery Center will reopen Monday, Dec. 28.

Facilities will be closed Friday, Jan. 1, in observance of the New Year’s holiday. All facilities will

reopen Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, from 8 a.m. until noon.

Facilities include:

Scott Area Landfill, 11555 110th Ave., Davenport

Scott Area Recycling Center, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport

Scott Area Household Hazardous Material Facility, 5640 Carey Ave., Davenport

Electronics Recovery Center, 5650 Carey Ave., Davenport.

The Waste Commission of Scott County is an intergovernmental agency with a mission to provide

environmentally sound and economically feasible solid waste management for Scott County. For more information about the commission, call 563-381‐1300 or visit www.wastecom.com