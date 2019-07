A warning from Iowa’s Department of Natural Resources about wastewater in Davenport.

Public Works responded to an odor complaint and found some tainted water seeped into Silver Creek near Covington Drive.

A sewage pipe eroded and broke.

The area is heavily wooded and not easy to access so it might take a few days to repair.

Silver Creek flows into Duck Creek and through several parks before reaching the Mississippi River.

The D.N.R. recommends keeping kids and pets away from the area.