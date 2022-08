The Mississippi Valley Fair started today and the crowds enjoyed the sights, sounds and smells of the midway. A steady breeze kept the temps comfortable so fairgoers could enjoy favorites like corndogs, lemon shakeups and turkey legs. Buford Bear drove around the grounds in his truck chatting with people and taking photos.

The fair continues tonight with Kid Rock in concert and goes until August 7. For more information on the fair and all its attractions, click here.