The Rock Island Public Library wants to make sure space enthusiasts can safely watch an upcoming solar eclipse.

The library is hosting a free Solar Eclipse viewing party on Saturday, October 14 from 10 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. at the Rock Island Watts-Midtown branch, 2715 30th Street. The viewing party is geared towards families with school-age children, teens and adults.

The library will have certified solar safe eclipse glasses or viewers on hand so attendees can safely watch the eclipse. There is a limit of two glasses per family. Glasses will also be available at the library’s Downtown and Southwest branches on October 14, while supplies last. Glasses will not be distributed in advance.

Participants are asked to bring blankets or chairs to the event. The library will have yard games and activities both inside and outside the branch. The NASA live stream will be shown in the branch auditorium, giving viewers a chance to see the eclipse even if local skies are cloudy.

The sun should only be viewed through a safe solar filter that meets ISO 12312-2:2015 certification. The library received the glasses and solar viewers through grants from accredited science programs that meet the standard. Be sure to save the glasses for a total eclipse across North America that happens on Monday, April 8, 2024.

