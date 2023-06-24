Adventureland made a splash Saturday with the return of the beloved log ride, Draken Falls. It is one of two new rides that opened at Adventureland during a grand opening celebration, according to a news release.

The Flying Viking roller coaster intertwines with Draken Falls, mimicking the nimble flight of a mythical Viking ship. The two new rides are part of a multi-million dollar investment by Palace Entertainment into the Altoona, Iowa, theme park, bringing a slice of Nordic mythology to Adventureland, the release says.

“With a minimum height requirement of just 36 inches, Flying Viking will be a perfect first coaster for young adventure seekers, while providing thrills for all ages,” the release says.

