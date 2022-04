The U.S. Army Health Clinic at Rock Island Arsenal will be dedicated in honor of Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson, a World War II medic who served with First Army and saved countless lives during the Allied Invasion of Normandy.

Staff Sgt. Waverly B. Woodson (U.S. Army Garrison Rock Island Arsenal)

U.S. Army officials will formally dedicate the Woodson Health Clinic, in honor of Staff Sgt. Woodson, on Thursday, April 14 at 10 a.m. Watch the ceremony here: