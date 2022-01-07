WATCH: Bald eagles flock to Credit Island

Friday was a good day for bird watching in the Quad Cities.

Eagles could be seen everywhere, and lots were spotted near Credit Island.

Local 4 News Chief Photographer Bryan Bobb captured several sightings of the nation’s bird Friday afternoon in conjunction with the start of Bald Eagle Days.

The event returned to the QCCA Expo Center Friday after a two-year hiatus.

Learn more about where you can catch a local glimpse of bald eagles in their natural habitat here.

Exclusive Bald Eagle Bus Tours are being offered this month and next month in Jo Daviess County.

BALD EAGLE FACTS