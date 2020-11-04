WATCH: Bettendorf students learn to play, perform instruments virtually

Some young musicians in Bettendorf are adjusting to learning their instruments in the pandemic.

Not only that — they’re performing.

During the first quarter, students of Bettendorf Middle School’s Online Learning Academy have been working on a virtual ensemble project with the fifth grade band.

They plan to play their first concert around Thanksgiving, as well as a second one in December.

“We are incredibly proud of the work they put into this project,” said Celeste Miller, Communications Director for the Bettendorf Community School District.

Watch as Bettendorf students perform the full version of “Thunder Rock” by Donald Josuweit: