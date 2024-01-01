Catch some of the best BMX riders in the Midwest at the QCCA Expo Center this afternoon.

Over 350 riders from around the Midwest will be at the Expo Center in Rock Island on Monday, January 1, trying to earn triple points on their way to national rankings with USA BMX. Registration is from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and racing starts at 12:30 p.m. The Expo Center is located at 2621 Fourth Avenue in Rock Island

The Rock Island Indoor BMX season began on Sunday, December 1 at the QCCA Expo Center, the only place in the world featuring cement flat track BMX racing. Racing takes place at the Expo Center in December and the first week of January then moves to the Fair Center building at the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds in Davenport.

