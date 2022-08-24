On Friday, Aug. 26 and Saturday, Aug. 27, you can watch some brave, hardy souls go “Over the Edge” of Hotel Blackhawk in downtown Davenport for a great cause.

At the 11-story luxury hotel (200 E. 3rd St.), at the north parking lot in the back, “Over the Edge” is a unique fundraising event for Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Mississippi Valley, and their largest benefit of the year. This is the fifth year of people raising money for BBBS to earn their spot to rappel 11 stories (140 feet down) from the rooftop of the Hotel Blackhawk.

This event is presented by Active Endeavors and Bank of America, with 98 brave people preparing to show their courage after working extremely hard to raise BIG dollars for youth mentoring. Funds to date have surpassed $151,000, which will impact local youth in the Quad Cities.

“The community is encouraged to come watch and cheer on the Courageous Edgers,” Kayla Kiesey, events director for Big Brothers Big Sisters, said of those participating. “There will be a number of returning Edgers (Edger Alum) along with many new participants. Edgers run in age from 18 years old (a BBBS Little in the program) to 75 years young, who recently retired and decided to rappel with his son.

A costumed Batman and Robin were a daring duo in a previous “Over the Edge” at Hotel Blackhawk.

“Plus, there will be parents and siblings, teams of co-workers, friends, fire fighters, and many others who have been extremely creative with their fundraising efforts to get to the top,” she said in a Wednesday release. “Amazing dedication with contributions coming from over 25 states in the U.S. and all the way from Germany.”

“Edgers should be proud and stand tall on the edge for all they accomplished together to help local kids who need mentors and that same courage to realize their full potential,” Kiesey said.

The top individual fundraiser for 2022 is Todd Bennett — who has raised over $6,200 to date, with the

Top DARING DUO (Gunnare Duo). who raised more than $6,700.

The Top “Fearless Leader” team is Constellation, an Exelon Company, which has raised $19,380.

Event Day, sponsored by Estes Construction, begins on Friday with 11 people — including media (Local 4 chief meteorologist Andy McCray is among those taking the plunge), sponsors, and other V.I.P. representatives from contributing companies rappelling between 4 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

“Over the Edge” will take place Friday, Aug. 26 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., and Saturday, Aug. 27, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the north side of Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport.

The event continues on Saturday, Aug. 27, when 87 people will rappel between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Music, food, beverages and seating will be available for spectators, and donations can also be made on event day. A detailed schedule with rappel times can be found under FAQs on this website.

OVER THE EDGE Global is an international company that provides the expertise and equipment to

run these events for non-profits in the U.S., Canada and the UK. All proceeds from the event go to support programming for BBBSMV.

The organization serves more than 600 children a year, matching each child who is facing some kind of adversity with an adult mentor who helps to ignite the potential that is within these children.