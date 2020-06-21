WATCH: Celebrating Pride Month virtually in the Quad Cities

With many events being canceled this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, local LGBT+ activists have been scrambling to find an alternative way to celebrate Pride Month.

Clock, Inc., a Rock Island-based nonprofit, came up with the idea to hold an all-ages variety show via its Facebook page.

Hundreds of people across the Quad Cities community tuned in Saturday evening for “QC Pride on live!” as drag performers, singers and area youth took the stage to honor Pride Month through music and spoken words.

An upcoming parade and in-person celebration scheduled for the second week of September was also announced during the event.

For the entire month of June, Clock, Inc. has been holding a $28 Pride Challenge fundraiser in honor of the 51st anniversary of the Stonewall riots. The organization is still accepting donations, which can be made here.

