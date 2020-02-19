WATCH: Chaos erupts during East Galesburg town hall meeting

Tempers flared Tuesday evening during the Village of East Galesburg’s committee board meeting.

Tension rose between Interim Mayor Darrell Corbin and board members as various city issues were discussed.

Due to a board member being ill, all items on February’s agenda were covered with the exception of the following related to police and fire: lock changes for the police department, sale of a black police car and the future of the police department and fire chief.

When the town hall concluded, further chaos between the interim mayor, board members and residents ensued.

Two Knox County sheriffs were called to the scene to break up the argument.

The Village of East Galesburg plans to continue their discussion of police and fire items during next month’s meeting.