WATCH: City of Davenport Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony

Davenport Mayor Mike Matson and members of the Davenport City Council gathered Friday evening at Kaiserslautern Square, across from the Adler Theatre in downtown Davenport, for the City’s Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony.

Local 4 News went live just after 6 p.m. at the new park, named after Davenport’s sister city in Germany, to capture the lighting of a 20-foot blue spruce donated by longtime resident Dale Gilmour.

“Alright, everybody. Be safe. Have a wonderful, peaceful and enjoyable holiday,” said Mayor Mike Matson after the tree was lit, and the crowd applauded. “Enjoy whatever it is you do, and the Festival of Trees is right over there. Thank you, everybody, that made this happen. This great tradition we’re starting. Have a wonderful holiday season.”

All week, Local 4 News has been covering the start of the holiday season in the Quad Cities.

Last Friday, the Christmas Cottage boutique opened at the Village Shopping Center, Davenport.

On Wednesday, the Quad City Botanical Center kicked off its “Winter Nights Winter Lights” display.

Chief Meteorologist Andy McCray gave a big preview of this year’s Festival of Trees Thursday — ahead of the Premiere Party 7 p.m. Friday at the RiverCenter.

The fun will continue 10 a.m. Saturday with the Festival of Trees Holiday Parade.

The Festival of Trees begins 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, and runs until 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28. Purchase tickets here.