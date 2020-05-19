WATCH: Clinton Community College’s 2020 Commencement Ceremony

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges made the decision to hold all 2020 commencement ceremonies online.

Muscatine Community College kicked off the series of celebrations Friday evening with their virtual commencement ceremony.

Students of Clinton Community College were honored Monday evening with a virtual commencement ceremony, which can be viewed below.

The celebrations will conclude Tuesday evening with Scott Community College’s virtual commencement ceremony.

In addition to being posted on each college’s Facebook pages, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges’ 2020 commencement ceremonies are being uploaded via YouTube as they air.

Muscatine, Clinton and Scott Community Colleges are inviting all 2020 graduates to return to their college next year and participate in the 2021 graduation ceremonies. More information is available here.