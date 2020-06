Members of the Sherrard community marching together during the town’s Black Lives Matter event Thursday evening. (Chase Davis, OurQuadCities.com)

Members of the Sherrard community came together this evening for a Black Lives Matter event.

The event was created by three Sherrard High School graduates. It included a rally, march and protest near Sherrard Park.

Sherrard #BlackLivesMatter rally is under way. About 50 people right now. pic.twitter.com/XTNlfpO5n6 — Local 4 WHBF (@Local4NewsWHBF) June 11, 2020