Davenport Police Department is holding a press conference at 3:00 p.m. about the search for Breasia Terrell

Davenport Police Chief Paul Sikorski will outline the partnership between Davenport Police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation during the Breasia Terrell investigation. Special Agent in Charge Kristi Johnson from the FBI will also be attending.

