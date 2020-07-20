WATCH: Davenport Police update search on Breasia Terrell Local News Posted: Jul 20, 2020 / 04:00 PM CDT / Updated: Jul 20, 2020 / 04:16 PM CDT The Davenport Police Department held a media briefing on Monday afternoon on the search for missing 10-year-old girl Breasia Terrell. You can watch the briefing in full below. The Davenport Police Department will be briefing the media at 4 PM on the current status of the Breasia Terrell investigation. Updates will be posted on this thread. pic.twitter.com/BMeaY6u18x— Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) July 20, 2020 Chief Sikorski asks again for the public to speak up on any information regarding the person of interest, Henry Dinkins pic.twitter.com/TU4WBeLIZ6— Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) July 20, 2020 No arrests have been made directly related to this case at this time— Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) July 20, 2020 Police say they're unsure if Breasia is alive— Jarek Andrzejewski WHBF (@JDJewski) July 20, 2020