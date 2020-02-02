WATCH: Elizabeth Warren’s ‘Get Out the Caucus Rally’ in Davenport featuring Julián Castro

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren was joined by former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro Saturday evening for her “Get Out the Caucus Rally” at the RiverCenter in Davenport. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Elizabeth Warren was joined by former Democratic presidential candidate Julián Castro Saturday evening during her “Get Out the Caucus Rally” in the Davenport RiverCenter’s Mississippi Ballroom.

The Massachusetts Senator stated how she wants to help out people who are not in the top 2 percent of wealth.

“To take on the fight against climate change on multiple fronts at once,” said Warren. “Now, it really is possible to rebuild our infrastructure. To provide healthcare for all our people. To have good and decent affordable housing for everyone.”

Warren also says she wants to have more strict gun legislature.