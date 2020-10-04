WATCH: Ernst, Greenfield Face Off in Senate Debate

DES MOINES, Iowa — It is one of the most hotly contested Senate races in the country. Republican U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst and Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield squared off on Oct. 3 for their second debate of the 2020 election at WHO 13 Studios in Des Moines.
Debate segments
- Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic
- Rural Iowa Issues and The Affordable Care Act
- Tax Reform and Helping the Middle Class
- The Candidates Disagree on Term Limits for Congress
- Racism and Policing in America
- The Candidates Ask Each Other to Apologize
- Closing Remarks