Watch: Firetrucks, waving flags honor Sterling firefighter ahead of funeral

Thursday is the funeral for Sterling Fire Department Lieutenant Garrett E. Ramos. Just outside the service were a number of firetrucks and American flags honoring the fallen firefighter.

It’s another display of support by the community this week. Immediately following the tragedy Sunday, neighborhoods around Sterling replaced their normal porch light with red ones in honor of Ramos. Then on Monday, Illinois Governoer J.B. Pritzker ordered all U.S. and state flags be flown at half-staff on Tuesday until sunset Thursday.

“The outpouring of love and many prayers for the Ramos family and the SFD family has been amazing and very much appreciated,” the City of Sterling said in a statement. “We thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

The funeral started Thursday morning at 10 a.m. at the Westwood Sports Complex. There will be a memorial ceremony held at the main Sterling Fire Station, 110 W. 5th St, following the service.

