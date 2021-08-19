Watch Floatzilla paddlers from visitor center on Saturday

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Rock Island District, invites the public to the Mississippi River Visitor Center at Locks and Dam 15 in Rock Island, Illinois, to view hundreds of paddlers locking through during the annual Floatzilla paddle event on Saturday.

The Visitor Center will open at 9 a.m. and paddlers will pass though the locks throughout the morning and early afternoon. Face masks are required to be worn inside the facility, a news release says.

USACE park rangers and volunteers will be available to answer questions and provide information about how the locks work and the history of navigation on the Mississippi River. An outside observation deck, indoor viewing area, interactive displays, theater, gift shop and outdoor picnic area are all at the site.

The Mississippi River Visitor Center is at Building 328, Rodman Avenue, Rock Island. To access the Rock Island Arsenal, all visitors must be issued a pass at the Visitor Control Center located at 5309 Prospect Drive, Rock Island, near the Moline entrance.

For more information about arsenal access, visit here or call the Mississippi River Visitor Center at 309-794-5338.