A group of staff members at Fulton High School painted names of the Senior Class of 2020 on the football stadium in a move to honor them.

“This is a great way to honor our seniors, high school football stadiums often represent communities. Each graduate gets their name honored by the community and school. These students will forever impact their communities as they move on to life after high school,” said Darryl Hogue, superintendent, River bend School District, in a press release.