WATCH: Hampton Chief Terry Engle’s police procession Local News by: Owen Hoke Posted: Apr 16, 2020 / 12:00 PM CDT / Updated: Apr 16, 2020 / 07:28 PM CDT Crews prepare for Hampton Chief of Police Terry Engle’s police procession on April 16, 2020. (Owen Hoke, OurQuadCities.com) We’re live from Hampton Chief of Police Terry Engle’s police procession. Watch it on our Facebook page or below. https://www.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=532842837608194&id=142443079162050 https://facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=532842837608194&id=142443079162050&refid=52&tn=-R HAPPENING NOW: Crews are preparing for Hampton Chief of Police Terry Engle's police procession. Local 4 will have the procession live on our Facebook Page @Local4NewsWHBF pic.twitter.com/hUSH74JQeH— Owen Hoke (@OwenHokeL4) April 16, 2020