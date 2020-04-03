WATCH: Hit and run caught on video

1  of  3
Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities is asking for the public’s help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run.

It took place Thursday around 1:40 p.m. and caused property damage in the 300 block of West 20th Avenue in Milan.

Milan Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the owner and/or driver of the suspect pickup truck.

If you have information, call the Crime Stoppers tip line at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the P3 Tips app. All tips are anonymous and you could earn a cash reward.

