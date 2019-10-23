Breaking News
Man charged with attempted murder in Morrison shootings
Live Now
WATCH: Hosette memorial at Central Fire Station in Clinton

WATCH: Hosette memorial at Central Fire Station in Clinton

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fire truck at the Lieutenant Eric Hosette Memorial in Clinton, Iowa, on October 23, 2019. (Mike Colón, OurQuadCities.com)

The Lieutenant Eric Hosette Memorial at Central Fire Station in Clinton is under way.

Lieutenant Eric Hosette Memorial at Central Fire Station in Clinton, Iowa

Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Wednesday, October 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story