WATCH: Iowa Army National Guard homecoming ceremony

A special welcome home for over 100 members of the Iowa Army National Guard took place earlier this month.

Local 4’s Zachary Winiecki says the homecoming may have looked a little different because of COVID-19 protocols, but it was “still as emotional as ever” the afternoon of Friday, April 9.

Friends and family welcomed home 110 Iowa Army National Guard soldiers who flew in to the Quad Cities International Airport in the nicknamed “Ironman Battalion.”

It was the fifth federal mobilization of the group since 2000.

This latest deployment started in May of last year.

Soldiers were sent to several countries in the Middle East to support Operation Spartan Shield.

Watch the entire ceremony below.

