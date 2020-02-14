WATCH: Jason Aldean’s drummer Rich Redmond gives motivational speech at Fulton High School

Rich Redmond, drummer for country music singer and songwriter Jason Aldean, takes questions from the student body of Fulton High School Thursday afternoon prior to his performance at the TaxSlayer Center in Moline. (Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com)

Fulton High School hosted award-winning musician, actor, author and national motivational speaker Rich Redmond in their gymnasium this afternoon.

Redmond is most known as a top-call drummer and has at least 25 years of experience working with artists such as Bob Seger, Ludacris and Kelly Clarkson. He is currently sharing the stage with Jason Aldean and will be performing tonight at the TaxSlayer Center as part of the country singer and songwriter’s “We Back Tour.”

In addition to being a musician, Redmond has appeared in films such as Reawakened and The Jam Sesssion. He is also the author of FUNdamentals of Drumming for Kids and CRASH! Course for Success: 5 Ways to Supercharge Your Personal and Professional Life.

The opportunity for Redmond to share his life experiences with students in grades sixth through 12th was brought to the attention of the school administration by Albany Chief of Police Wyatt Heyvaert, who is good friends with Redmond.

“In my off time, I’m a musician. I just really kind of look to people who are inspiring, who always look for more in life,” said Chief Heyvaert. “He’s one of those guys.”

Using his contacts in the music industry, Chief Heyvaert reached out to Redmond to see if he would be interested in giving a motivational speech to young students prior to playing drums at tonight’s show. Originally from a small town, Redmond was eager to bring his message of hard work and hope to the city of Fulton.

Redmond also showed off his drum skills with more than one performance from Jason Aldean’s catalog of hit songs, including “Dirt Road Anthem,” which prompted students to rise from the bleachers as they clapped and swayed along.

Chief Heyvaert says the reaction from students regarding Redmond’s visit was positive and referenced a text he received from his daughter, an eighth grader, after the event about how much her peers enjoyed it.

“I think it got them pumped up,” said Chief Heyvaert.

Students weren’t the only ones enjoying themselves this afternoon.

“It was very exciting, especially for me. I graduated in ’98 from Fulton, so the school district is near and dear to my heart,” said Chief Heyvaert, adding how his family also teaches at the school.

