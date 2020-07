Breasia Terrell, 10, was reported missing by the Davenport Police Department on July 10, 2020. If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.

Davenport Police Chief Sikorski is holding a news conference at 3 p.m. in the Davenport Police Community Room regarding the missing person investigation of Breasia Terrell.

Terrell, 10, is 4-foot-5 and weighs 75 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Friday wearing a white t-shirt, shorts, and flip flops.