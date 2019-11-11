WATCH: Local 4 Midday News Break

Alexandria Ikomoni takes you through today’s local headlines.

We’re also following a crash involving two semis and a passenger vehicle on I-74. Britni Moses and Bryan Bobb are at the scene.

Joshua Vinson reports on travel conditions elsewhere due to the snowfall.

Redrick Terry takes a look at headlines from around the country.

Ashe Simpson has Your Local Pinpoint Forecast.

Andy McCray reports it’s also the snowiest start to the season in the Quad Cities.

Thanks for joining us for this Midday News Break. Enjoy the rest of your day, Quad Cities.