Thanks for watching this Local 4 News Midday News Break.

First up, Alexandria Ikomoni takes you through today’s headlines.

Local 4 News Midday News Break Thanks for watching this Local 4 News Midday News Break. Be on the lookout for more updates throughout the day on Facebook and on OurQuadCities.com. Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Monday, October 14, 2019

Next, Andrea Medina reports from the Singing Bird Nature Center in Rock Island as both the Sage Sisters of Solidarity and the Native American Coalition are doing their part to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day.

Local 4 News Midday News Break Andrea Medina reports from the Singing Bird Nature Center in Rock Island as both the Sage Sisters of Solidarity and the Native American Coalition are doing their part to celebrate Indigenous Peoples Day. Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Monday, October 14, 2019

Finally, Ashe Simpson has your Local Pinpoint Forecast.

Local 4 News Midday News Break Ashe Simpson has your Local Pinpoint Forecast. Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Monday, October 14, 2019

Be on the lookout for more updates throughout the day on Facebook and on OurQuadCities.com.