WATCH: Local restaurant and bar owners discuss challenges, successes amid COVID-19 pandemic

On Thursday, owners and managers of independent restaurants and bars in the Quad Cities region participated in a virtual roundtable discussion hosted by the Quad Cities Chamber.

The discussion was facilitated by SCORE Quad Cities Certified Mentor Tom Trone and Eastern Iowa Small Business Development Center Regional Director Joel Youngs to focus on how local industry leaders are navigating challenges and finding successes during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For example, Dan Bush — Owner of Analog Arcade Bar, Armored Gardens and Devon’s Complaint Dept. — cited the importance of maintaining an authentic brand on social media by publishing engaging posts that do more than simply inform people of a daily special.

“We’re really shifting to creating content that’s funny, educational or just relatable,” said Bush, who advised posting four or five quality posts a week. “Treat your social media presence as a human being, not as a business, and try to provide that voice to your customer.”

In addition, results of two dining-focused consumer confidence surveys conducted by Front Street Pub & Eatery and Eastern Iowa Community Colleges were shared during the webinar. The surveys asked questions about:

When people expect to dine out after reopening

If people plan to continue using carry out options

What social distancing and sanitation practices people expect

Watch the full roundtable discussion here:

