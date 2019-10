Alexandria Ikomoni takes you through today’s local headlines from four inches of snow on Halloween.

Local 4 Midday News Break Midday News Break: Alexandria Ikomoni takes you through today's local headlines from four inches of snow on Halloween. Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Josh Vinson reports from The District in Rock Island.

Local 4 Midday News Break Midday News Break: Josh Vinson reports from The District in Rock Island. Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Redrick Terry takes a look at headlines from around the country.

Local 4 Midday News Break Midday News Break: Redrick Terry takes a look at headlines from around the country. Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Ashe Simpson has Your Local Pinpoint Forecast.

Local 4 Midday News Break Midday News Break: Ashe Simpson has Your Local Pinpoint Forecast. Posted by Local 4 News WHBF TV on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Thanks for joining us for this Midday News Break. Enjoy the rest of your day, Quad Cities.